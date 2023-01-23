English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Adani Enterprises subsidiary forms 56:44 defence joint venture with Bulgarian company

Adani Enterprises subsidiary forms 56:44 defence joint venture with Bulgarian company

Adani Enterprises subsidiary forms 56:44 defence joint venture with Bulgarian company
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 9:59:00 AM IST (Published)

Adani Enterprises has formed a defence JV just a few days after Saab said it has not renewed its MoU with the group.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Adani Enterpris share

TRADE
Adani Enterprises Ltd. on Saturday said that one of its subsidiaries has incorporated a joint venture (JV) company with Bulgaria’s Armaco JSC to enter the defence business.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Jan 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

In a notification to exchanges, Adani Enterprises said that its step-down subsidiary Agneya Systems Ltd (ASL) and Armaco JSC have incorporated a JV company, Armada Defence Systems Ltd, in the ratio of 56:44 respectively.


Armada Defence has been incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies in Ahmedabad.

Adani Enterprises added that Armada Defence Systems is incorporated with the objective of manufacturing various types of products and parts to fulfil the needs of the Indian Armed Forces as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Last week, Swedish aerospace and defence company Saab said that it did not renew its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Adani Group for manufacturing brand-new Gripen E fighter jets in India.

“Our MoU with Adani Group expired in 2019 and has not been renewed. Saab is waiting for the next step in the Indian Air Force fighter acquisition process. We are looking forward to the formal process to start,” Mats Palmberg, chairman and managing director of Saab India told CNBC-TV18.

On August 31, 2017, Saab and Adani Group announced entering into an agreement to manufacture Gripen E fighter planes in India. The agreement said that Adani would be Saab’s partner if the Swedish company is chosen to supply the Gripen E fighter jets to India.

Shares of Adani Enterprises are trading 0.3 percent lower at Rs 3,445.25. The stock is down for the fourth straight day and has declined in five out of the last six trading sessions.
Also Read: Here are details of Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore FPO announcement
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AdaniAdani Enterprises

Previous Article

Apple exports smartphones worth $1 billion in a month from India: Report

Next Article

IT layoffs 2023: From Microsoft, Amazon, Google to Wipro, a look at major job cuts in January

X