Adani Enterprises board to meet on May 13 to consider fundraising

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 1,892.10, down by Rs 3.05, or 0.16 percent on the BSE.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy group, on Wednesday, said its board of directors will meet on Saturday (May 13, 2023) at Ahmedabad to consider fundraising through various methods.

"The board of directors of Adani Enterprises Ltd will be held on Saturday, 13th May 2023 at Ahmedabad to consider and approve the proposal of the raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws," the company said in an exchange filing.

In February this year, Adani Enterprises decided not to go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in its report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

New York-based short-selling specialist firm Hindenburg Research on January 24 published a report making several adverse observations regarding accounting practices, related-party transactions, concentrated shares ownership by a few overseas investment firms and share price manipulation by the Adani Group of companies.

Adani Group on January 29 gave a detailed response to the Hindenburg report, refuting the allegations and stating that most of the observations relate to matters that have been duly disclosed by the conglomerate in the past.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Adani Group is an integrated infrastructure conglomerates with interests in resources (coal mining and trading), logistics (ports, logistics, shipping and rail), energy (renewable and thermal power generation, transmission and distribution), agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), real estate, public transport infrastructure, consumer finance and defence sectors.