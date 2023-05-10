Adani Enterprises board to meet on May 13 to consider fundraising

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 1,892.10, down by Rs 3.05, or 0.16 percent on the BSE.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy group, on Wednesday, said its board of directors will meet on Saturday (May 13, 2023) at Ahmedabad to consider fundraising through various methods.

"The board of directors of Adani Enterprises Ltd will be held on Saturday, 13th May 2023 at Ahmedabad to consider and approve the proposal of the raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws," the company said in an exchange filing.

In February this year, Adani Enterprises decided not to go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in its report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.