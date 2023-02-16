Adani Power's deadline to acquire DB Power assets for Rs 7,000 crore expires

Adani Power had announced the acquisition on August 19, 2022, and said that the deal was to be completed by October 31, 2022.

Adani Power Ltd’s Rs 7,017 crore deal to acquire DB Power Ltd. seems to have collapsed as the company has announced that the long stop date to complete the transaction has expired.

After the announcement, shares of Adani Power were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit on Thursday at Rs 147.80 apiece.

Adani Power announced the acquisition on August 19, 2022, and said that the deal was to be completed by October 31, 2022. The deadline was later extended multiple times, with the last extension of the deadline to February 15, 2023.

However, in its latest communication to the exchanges, Adani Power did not provide any information on further extension, indicating a likely withdrawal of the acquisition plan.

DB Power, which is engaged in the business of establishing, operating, and maintaining a thermal-power generating station in Chhattisgarh, had recorded a turnover of Rs 3,488 crore for the financial year 2022.

The acquisition of DB Power, which currently operates a 2x600 MW thermal power plant in Janjgir Champa district in Chhattisgarh, was expected to expand Adani Power’s offerings and operations in the thermal power sector in the state.

The fall-off of the deal comes within weeks after US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused the Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”.

Hindenburg said that key listed Adani companies took on substantial debt, including pledging shares of their inflated stock for loans, putting the entire group on precarious financial footing.

The Adani Group, in its response, has denied those accusations and called them a “calculated attack on India”. Though, after the report, a Rs 20,000-crore follow-on issue offer (FPO) of Adani Enterprises was called off as the stock had witnessed a wipe-out of more than half of its value since the publication of the Hindenburg report.