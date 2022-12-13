Adani Cement unveils new waste management arm called Geoclean

Geoclean aims for the conservation of natural resources through the replacement of traditional fuels with alternate fuels and raw materials (AFR).

Adani Cement on Tuesday unveiled its waste management arm Geoclean with a renewed focus on building a circular economy and conserving natural resources.

Geoclean, which was earlier known as Geocycle, will offer sustainable and innovative waste management solutions to the agricultural, industrial, and public/municipal sectors.

Through co-processing the waste from these sectors, it will ensure the recovery of energy and the recycling of materials from waste, leaving zero residues.

Geoclean also aims for the conservation of natural resources through the replacement of traditional fuels with alternate fuels and raw materials (AFR).

By co-processing approximately 3.7 million tonnes of alternative fuels, Geoclean is targeting to increase the thermal substitution rate to 30 percent by 2027 for ACC and Ambuja Cements from the previous year’s 6 percent. The thermal substitution rate indicates the share of energy supplied via alternative fuels.

Geoclean has developed 14 co-processing facilities across India around AFR storage areas, feeding arrangements, and laboratories that support Adani Cement.

It is also targeting to remove 2,400 tonnes of plastic waste every year at Mantola canal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, through its innovative bubble barrier technology.

A similar technology is deployed at the BBMB Lake in the Sundernagar area of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, to remove plastic waste from the water body. The plastic collected from these water bodies is sent to recycling centers for further processing.

Both Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd. are part of the Adani Group. Ambuja has a capacity of 31.5 million tonnes with six integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country, while ACC has 17 cement manufacturing sites over 83 concrete plants in India.