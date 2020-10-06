Market Action packed October: Axis Securities lists top themes for the month, gives top stock picks Updated : October 06, 2020 03:03 PM IST Axis Securities believes that volatility is bound to rise in the month and therefore, the theme of flight to quality will remain intact. The brokerage removed ITC from its top picks as the stock continues to see business challenges. It added Dr Reddy’s in its place which is seeing a structural improvement in business prospects. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.