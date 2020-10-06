  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Action packed October: Axis Securities lists top themes for the month, gives top stock picks

Updated : October 06, 2020 03:03 PM IST

Axis Securities believes that volatility is bound to rise in the month and therefore, the theme of flight to quality will remain intact.
The brokerage removed ITC from its top picks as the stock continues to see business challenges.
It added Dr Reddy’s in its place which is seeing a structural improvement in business prospects.
Action packed October: Axis Securities lists top themes for the month, gives top stock picks

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

COVID-19: CDC confirms airborne virus spread; 1 in 10 people may have been infected

COVID-19: CDC confirms airborne virus spread; 1 in 10 people may have been infected

COVID-19 kills over 1 lakh in India: A deep dive into the data

COVID-19 kills over 1 lakh in India: A deep dive into the data

Shapoorji Pallonji's platform Joyville to invest Rs 1,200 cr on new housing project in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji's platform Joyville to invest Rs 1,200 cr on new housing project in Pune

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement