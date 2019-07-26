Ace investors Ashish Kacholia, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna cut their holdings in these stocks
Updated : July 26, 2019 10:32 AM IST
Celebrated investors like Ashish kacholia, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Dolly Khanna have been cutting their most amount of stakes in midcaps and smallcaps.
Ashish Kacholia reduced his stake in 3 stocks, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cut his stake in 4 stocks while Dolly Khanna decreased her stake in about 11 stocks.
