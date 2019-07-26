Ace investors Ashish Kacholia, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna cut their holdings in these stocks

Indian shares have been under selling pressure after several Budget proposals such as a hike in income tax surcharge on FPIs disappointed investors. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gained around 4 percent so far this year, while smallcap and midcap indices on BSE have lost about 11 percent each so far this year. Ace investors like Ashish Kacholia, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Dolly Khanna have also reduced their holdings in midcap and smallcap sectors.

Ashish Kacholia’s portfolio has recently seen some trimming and upgrades. The celebrated investor has recently increased his stake in 6 companies and reduced stakes in three companies. Six companies that saw increased stake are DFM Foods, KPIT Technologies, Majesco, Poly Medicure, Vaibhav Global and NIIT Ltd.

However, Kacholia reduced most stake in CHD Developers as the stock has fallen about 70 percent so far this year. His March holding in the stock was 5.64 percent which came down to 5.31 percent in June, reported MoneyControl.

Moving on, the big bull in the market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been creating quite some stir after one of his portfolio stock fell 78 percent this year. Jhunjhunwala was very confident of Dewan Housing Finance Limited recovering from its losses. He ultimately gave up and reduced his stake to 2.46 percent from 3.19 percent in March earlier. He also brought down his stake in Lupin to 1.71 percent from 1.93 percent, according to MoneyControl.

In total, Jhunjhunwala sold his stake in about 4 stocks from his portfolio.

Dolly Khanna cut her stake in 11 mid and smallcap stocks in the June quarter, noted MoneyControl. These stocks are IFB Agro Industries, Nocil, Muthoot Capital, Rain Industries, Nilkamal, Radico Khaitan, Butterfly Gandhimati Appliance, JK Paper, RSWM, Ruchira Papers and Som Distilleries & Breweries.

Most of the stocks from her portfolio has seen a de-growth of above 20 percent while some of them also fell 40 percent.