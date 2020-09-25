  • SENSEX
Accenture Q4 results miss estimates: What it means for the Indian IT sector, Nifty IT index up 3%

Updated : September 25, 2020 02:46 PM IST

All stocks in the Nifty IT index were positive with Coforge, HCL Tech, TCS, and Infosys leading with 3-3 percent gains.
Accenture revenues fell 2 percent to $10.8 billion (YoY) in Q4 to $11.06 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
Jefferies maintains a constructive stance with Infosys as its top pick.
Accenture Q4 results miss estimates: What it means for the Indian IT sector, Nifty IT index up 3%

