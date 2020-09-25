Accenture Q4 results miss estimates: What it means for the Indian IT sector, Nifty IT index up 3%

Information technology (IT) stocks surged on Friday with the Nifty IT index up 3 percent after Accenture announced its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2020 (Q4FY20). All stocks in the Nifty IT index were positive with Coforge, HCL Tech, TCS, and Infosys leading with 3-3 percent gains.

Even though the company missed estimates, strong revival in new bookings and encouraging management commentary kept brokerages bullish on the IT space.

Accenture revenues fell 2 percent to $10.8 billion (YoY) in Q4 to $11.06 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The Q4 net income was $1.12 billion, compared with $1.15 billion for the fourth quarter last year.

For the full fiscal year, revenues were $44.3 billion, an increase of 3 percent compared with fiscal 2019, the company said in a statement. However, revenue growth for the year was reduced approximately 1 percentage point, again by a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

Analysts at brokerage house Jefferies noted that the Q4 revenue was at the midpoint of guidance but a strong revival in new booking was the key positive. It added that the management expects growth to pick up to pre-COVID levels from H2 FY21 and sees digital transformation as a medium-term growth driver.

The positive commentary by the management and Accenture's positive outlook is positive for the Indian IT companies, the brokerage said. It maintains a constructive stance with Infosys as its top pick.

Accenture expects revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to be in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.55 billion, a decrease of 3 percent flat in the local currency, including a reduction of approximately 2 percentage points from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

Morgan Stanley also believes that the commentary from management suggested strong demand for digital transformation spend.

Meanwhile, Nomura noted that Accenture's weakness is restricted to stressed verticals such as retail, manufacturing, travel, and energy. These contributed nearly 20 percent of revenues for the company at the end of FY20.