ACC shares rise 6% on strong quarterly results

The share price of ACC Limited rose over 6 percent Tuesday after the company released its second-quarter results with a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit.

The cement maker's profit jumped to Rs 569.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, up from Rs 270.95 crore a year ago. The company follows January-December financial year.

Its revenue rose 49.29 percent to Rs 3,884.94 crore in the April-June quarter. The company's total expenses also climbed over 40 percent to Rs 3,175.47 crore, against Rs 2,252.62 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from cement rose to Rs 3,672.31 crore, up 43.96 percent against Rs 2,550.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The cement sales volume rose to 6.84 million tonnes (MT), a 43.7 percent jump against 4.76 MT in June 2020.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 919.41 crore in June 2021, up 59.99 percent from Rs 574.67 crore a year ago. Its EPS has increased to Rs 28.43 in June 2021 from Rs 14.27 in June 2020.

The company, a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim Group, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,132.04 crore in the first half of 2021 (January-June). It was up 90.59 percent as against the corresponding half of the previous year when it had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 593.97 crore.

During the same period, its revenue from operations also jumped 33.96 percent to Rs 8,176.91.

Following the results, CLSA raised the target on the cement-maker from Rs 2,190 to Rs 2,600. According to the brokerage, the company reported its best-ever EBITDA/t of Rs 1,279.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, maintained a neutral rating on the company, with a target price of Rs 2,450. It noted that the company's volumes and realisation estimates have increased and firing on all cylinders is a reflection of strength in the sector.

UBS however has a 'sell' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,530 as the brokerage expects the company to lose capacity market share.

At 11:39 am, the stock was trading 6.40 percent higher at Rs 2,288 on BSE.