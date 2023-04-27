Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 40.53 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 235.66 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company stated that it had posted a profit of Rs 396.33 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago.

The company has said an independent law firm has reviewed the transactions referred to by Hindenburg and confirmed the company’s compliance with applicable laws.

Furthermore, the company claimed that an auditor has issued a qualified opinion. However, due to ongoing proceedings before the SC and investigations, they are unable to comment on the potential impact of the transactions outlined in the Hindenburg reports on the financial results.

A qualified opinion is a written statement by a certified public accountant in an audit report, stating that the financial statements of a client are fairly presented, except for a specified issue.

Despite this, its total revenue from operations increased by 8.23 percent to Rs 4,790.91 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 4,426.54 crore in the same period the previous year. However, ACC's total expenses increased by 14.10 percent to Rs 4,514.38 crore.

New York-based short-selling specialist firm Hindenburg Research on January 24 published a report making several adverse observations regarding accounting practices, related-party transactions, concentrated shares ownership by a few overseas investment firms and share price manipulation by the Adani Group of companies.

The Adani Group on January 29 gave a detailed response to the Hindenburg report, refuting the allegations and stating that most of the observations relate to matters that have been duly disclosed by the conglomerate in the past.