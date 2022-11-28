ACC, BPCL, Indiabulls Housing and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian market starts on a negative note on Monday tracking cues from global market.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy ACC for a target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,490
Buy L&T Finance for a target of Rs 92 with a stop loss at Rs 84.50
Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL)for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 420
Buy Indiabulls Housing for a target of Rs 146 with a stop loss at Rs 132.50
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) with a stop loss at Rs 311
Sell Gujarat Gas with a stop loss at Rs 497
Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,060
Buy Tata Consumers with a stop loss at Rs 767
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!