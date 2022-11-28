English
market News

ACC, BPCL, Indiabulls Housing and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
By Sangam Singh  Nov 28, 2022 9:55 AM IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian market starts on a negative note on Monday tracking cues from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy ACC for a target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,490
Buy L&T Finance for a target of Rs 92 with a stop loss at Rs 84.50
Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL)for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 420
Buy Indiabulls Housing for a target of Rs 146 with a stop loss at Rs 132.50
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) with a stop loss at Rs 311
Sell Gujarat Gas with a stop loss at Rs 497
Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,060
Buy Tata Consumers with a stop loss at Rs 767
