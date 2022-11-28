ACC, BPCL, Indiabulls Housing and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian market starts on a negative note on Monday tracking cues from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy ACC for a target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,490

Buy L&T Finance for a target of Rs 92 with a stop loss at Rs 84.50

Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL)for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 420

Buy Indiabulls Housing for a target of Rs 146 with a stop loss at Rs 132.50

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell Gujarat Gas with a stop loss at Rs 497

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,060

Buy Tata Consumers with a stop loss at Rs 767