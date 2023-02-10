Abbott India Q3 net profit at Rs 247 crore, revenue up 8% at 1,326 crore

Shares of Abbott India ended at Rs 20,703.75, down by Rs 157.40, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.
Global healthcare company Abbott India on Friday reported a 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 246.8 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 199 crore.
In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,326.5 crore during the period under review, up 8.3 percent against Rs 1,224.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 17.7 percent to Rs 316.5 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 269 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 23.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 22 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
