English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAbbott India Q3 net profit at Rs 247 crore, revenue up 8% at 1,326 crore

Abbott India Q3 net profit at Rs 247 crore, revenue up 8% at 1,326 crore

Abbott India Q3 net profit at Rs 247 crore, revenue up 8% at 1,326 crore
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 10, 2023 11:59:41 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Abbott India ended at Rs 20,703.75, down by Rs 157.40, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.

Global healthcare company Abbott India on Friday reported a 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 246.8 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 199 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection

Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection

Feb 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India Investment: Returning hope for healthcare and life sciences in the year of new normals

India Investment: Returning hope for healthcare and life sciences in the year of new normals

Feb 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade

How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,326.5 crore during the period under review, up 8.3 percent against Rs 1,224.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
Also Read: LIC Q3 profit zooms to Rs 8,334 crore as net premium income rises 14.5%
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 17.7 percent to Rs 316.5 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 269 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 23.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 22 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Abbott IndiaearningsResults Boardroom

Next Article

Oil prices up over 2% after Russian announces output reduction

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X