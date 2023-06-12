The reason why this analyst expects ABB India shares to go up to Rs 5,000

UBS has upgraded ABB India's margin forecast by 130 basis points and earnings by 10-17 percent for calendar year 2023-2025.
Explaining the rationale behind the upgrade, UBS stated that the short-cycle demand has been stronger-than-expected for the company. Electrification and motion will also contribute to an improvement in the company's margin, according to UBS.
ABB India’s leadership is highly focused on expanding market opportunities, especially in low-voltage electrification, according to the brokerage, who further added that the company's true potential from value-accretive electrification and motion is yet to be priced in.
ABB India had announced an expansion in its production footprint with a new line for variable speed drive modules at the Peenya factory in Bengaluru last month. The new line will produce drives ranging from 75 kW to up to 250 kW and will cater to all major industrial segments.
The electrification and automation company reported a 22.5 percent growth in revenue in the March quarter to Rs 2,411.2 crore against Rs 1,968.4 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin stood at 11.8 percent in the reporting quarter against 9.5 percent a year ago.
