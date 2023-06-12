The reason why this analyst expects ABB India shares to go up to Rs 5,000

UBS has upgraded ABB India's margin forecast by 130 basis points and earnings by 10-17 percent for calendar year 2023-2025.

Brokerage firm UBS has upgraded ABB India's shares to buy from an earlier rating of hold and also raised its price target on the stock to Rs 5,000 per share, from Rs 3,770 previously. The revised price target implies a potential upside of as much as 20 percent from Friday's closing levels.

The upgrade comes on the back of improved margin and the management's focus on expanding market opportunities. UBS mentioned that ABB India is moving up the profitability curve through innovation and investment. The brokerage expects ABB India's margin to surprise on the upside.

Explaining the rationale behind the upgrade, UBS stated that the short-cycle demand has been stronger-than-expected for the company. Electrification and motion will also contribute to an improvement in the company's margin, according to UBS.

ABB India’s leadership is highly focused on expanding market opportunities, especially in low-voltage electrification, according to the brokerage, who further added that the company's true potential from value-accretive electrification and motion is yet to be priced in.

ABB India had announced an expansion in its production footprint with a new line for variable speed drive modules at the Peenya factory in Bengaluru last month. The new line will produce drives ranging from 75 kW to up to 250 kW and will cater to all major industrial segments.

The electrification and automation company reported a 22.5 percent growth in revenue in the March quarter to Rs 2,411.2 crore against Rs 1,968.4 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin stood at 11.8 percent in the reporting quarter against 9.5 percent a year ago.

Shares of ABB India are trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 4,104.05. The stock has gained 53 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.