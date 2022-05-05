ABB India shares soar 12% on the back of strong order inflow

Shares of ABB India soared as much as 12 percent on Thursday after strong growth in the company's order book boosted the company's financial performance.

At 15:05 IST, shares of the global technology company were trading 9.3 percent higher at Rs 2,201.5 on BSE.

The stock has gained after two days of consecutive losses. It opened with a gap-up gain of near 4 percent and touched an intraday high at Rs 2247.9, up 11.6 percent.

ABB India's net profit for the quarter ended March jumped over 145 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 370 crore. Revenue during the quarter grew by 21 percent to Rs 1,968 crore compared to the year-ago period.

This comes on the back of healthy growth in the technology company's order book.

“Total orders surged to Rs 2,291 crore, the highest for the first quarter in the last five years. The year also started with a healthy increase in export orders across multiple businesses,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Following this, the order backlog stayed strong at Rs 5,230 crore, which meant higher revenue and growth in all major divisions.

“Seamless backlog execution, the contribution from exports and growth of service business contributed to the traction despite geopolitical uncertainties. Electrification & Motion registered higher revenue across all its divisions. Growth in the service business comprised a significant portion of the growth of Process Automation revenues. Robotics business gained from higher service revenues and general industry deliverables being on track,” the company elaborated in the exchange filing.

The company's operating margin in the reporting quarter expanded by 140 basis points on-year to 9.54 percent.