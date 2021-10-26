ABB India Q2 results: Net profit jumps 40.4% to Rs 120 crore, beats estimates

Engineering firm ABB India on Tuesday posted a 40.4 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 120 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 85.5 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 97 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenues for the quarter rose 10.3 percent YoY to Rs 1,778.4 crore compared with Rs 1,612.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 39 percent to Rs 168.8 crore as against Rs 121.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total orders for the quarter were at Rs 1,909 crore as compared to Rs 1,308 crore in Q3 2020, a growth of 46 percent. The order growth was the highest in Q3 in the last five years. While electrification and motion delivered strong growth, the other two segments of process automation and robotics and discrete automation, have also gained good momentum, the company said.

The electrification business area witnessed good order inflows across all divisions and was up by 44 percent compared to Q3 2020. Motion business area secured order growth of 45 percent supported by strong contribution from channel business, exports, and packaging. Robotics and Discrete Automation showed signs of recovery as the auto sector has started picking up. Orders were up by 83 percent compared to Q3 2020, it said.

The company reported Rs 1,778 crore revenue for the quarter which is higher by 10 percent as compared to Q3 last year. Strong backlog execution, solid customer-connect and service business led to the positive movement in the quarter. Revenue in the electrification business grew by 17 percent YoY.

The motion business saw growth across all divisions (11 percent YoY); Supported by bounce-back of service revenue streams & backlog conversion, the Robotics and Discrete Automation segment posted revenue growth of 42 percent YoY and process automation remained flat with some lags in dispatch clearances from customers.

The company reported a profit before tax (before exceptional items and one-offs) of Rs 165 crore for the quarter mainly driven by better capacity utilization, revenue mix, operational efficiency, and cost optimisation.

The company’s cash position continues to remain robust at Rs 2,481 crore at the end of Q3 2021 vis-a-vis Rs 1,598 crore in Q3 2020, marking an increase of 55 percent.

Sanjeev Sharma, managing director, ABB India, said, "ABB India posted a strong recovery in all our key market segments resulting in strong order booking. We believe that we are reasonably positioned to deliver on our ambitious goals with a stable and growing order backlog, robust cash reserves, cost optimization initiatives and business continuity plans."

"The strong demand for ABB products, solutions and services portfolio in many of our targeted market segments along with our continuous focus on operational efficiency and cost control ensured improvement in profitability despite the sharp increase in commodity prices during the quarter," Sharma said.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ABB India ended at Rs 1,848, down by Rs 0.100, or 0.0054 percent on the BSE.