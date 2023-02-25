English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsABB India inaugurates new factory in Nashik, doubles Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) capacity

ABB India inaugurates new factory in Nashik, doubles Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) capacity

ABB India inaugurates new factory in Nashik, doubles Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) capacity
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 25, 2023 12:30:36 PM IST (Published)

The 78,000 square feet factory will allow the company to double its capacity of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) production.

Global electrification and automation leader ABB India on Friday said that it has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Recommended Articles

View All
Congress Plenary: It's time for a reality check and chart a future course with pragmatism

Congress Plenary: It's time for a reality check and chart a future course with pragmatism

Feb 25, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Finance Ministry report: Possibility of a weaker monsoon, rate hike full impact unlikely before 2024

Finance Ministry report: Possibility of a weaker monsoon, rate hike full impact unlikely before 2024

Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

The 78,000 square feet factory will allow the company to double its capacity of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) production.


The factory will be engaged in both primary and secondary GIS catering to customers across various industries.

GIS are devices that house various critical electrical equipment like circuit breakers, bus bars, transformers, earth switches, surge arrestors, and others in a compact frame. The function of the GIS substation is to switch, separate, transform, measure, and distribute electrical energy in power systems.

ABB India’s new factory deploys advanced robotics for manufacturing operations and is able to use real-time data for improvements in productivity. The factory has also been built with ABB’s Sustainability Strategy 2030 targets and uses 100 percent renewable energy for low-carbon emission production, the company said.

The company also announced the launch of its eco-efficient PrimeGea ZX0 GIS. This GIS is based on ABB’s SF6-free ecoGIS with a Dry Air system. Built for loads of up to 12kV, the GIS is able to generate 20 percent less heat and lowers the global warming potential by 100 percent. The GIS also improves energy savings and safety while reducing the installation footprint by up to 25 percent.

The company reported a 58 percent jump in its net profits in the December quarter on the back of higher revenues.  Commenting on the results, the company’s India Head, Sanjeev Sharma had told CNBC-TV18 that the company fulfilled orders worth Rs 10,000 crore in CY2022 and was looking at greater growth in CY23. ABB's order book in India stood at Rs 5,932 crore in CY20.

Shares of ABB India ended little changed at Rs 3,142.60.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ABB India

Next Article

Blue Star gets Rs 100 crore grant from promoter Ashok Advani for Research & Development activities

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X