ABB India inaugurates new factory in Nashik, doubles Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) capacity

The 78,000 square feet factory will allow the company to double its capacity of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) production.

Global electrification and automation leader ABB India on Friday said that it has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The 78,000 square feet factory will allow the company to double its capacity of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) production.

The factory will be engaged in both primary and secondary GIS catering to customers across various industries.

GIS are devices that house various critical electrical equipment like circuit breakers, bus bars, transformers, earth switches, surge arrestors, and others in a compact frame. The function of the GIS substation is to switch, separate, transform, measure, and distribute electrical energy in power systems.

ABB India’s new factory deploys advanced robotics for manufacturing operations and is able to use real-time data for improvements in productivity. The factory has also been built with ABB’s Sustainability Strategy 2030 targets and uses 100 percent renewable energy for low-carbon emission production, the company said.

The company also announced the launch of its eco-efficient PrimeGea ZX0 GIS. This GIS is based on ABB’s SF6-free ecoGIS with a Dry Air system. Built for loads of up to 12kV, the GIS is able to generate 20 percent less heat and lowers the global warming potential by 100 percent. The GIS also improves energy savings and safety while reducing the installation footprint by up to 25 percent.

The company reported a 58 percent jump in its net profits in the December quarter on the back of higher revenues. Commenting on the results, the company’s India Head, Sanjeev Sharma had told CNBC-TV18 that the company fulfilled orders worth Rs 10,000 crore in CY2022 and was looking at greater growth in CY23. ABB's order book in India stood at Rs 5,932 crore in CY20.

Shares of ABB India ended little changed at Rs 3,142.60.