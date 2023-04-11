After a 50% rally over 12 months, ABB India gets a downgrade from this analyst

Global technology company ABB India Ltd. was in focus on Tuesday after it was downgraded by equity research firm Kotak Institutional Equities. Kotak downgraded ABB India to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Buy’ after the share price witnessed a 50 percent rally over the past one year.

It also cut the price target on the ABB India stock to Rs 3,425, just 0.7 percent higher than its previous close of Rs 3,399.10 on BSE on Monday.

According to Kotak, the assessment of the company’s 2022 Annual Report falls short of justifying the sustainability of the sharp improvement in its margins and working capital in the year gone by.

“The 200 basis points year-on-year gross margin expansion and low 10 days of working capital that yields a 37 percent post-tax return on invested capital (RoIC) for ABB in 2022 may be hard to sustain and grow,” Kotak said in its research report.

To recall, ABB India in February this year delivered a strong set of results on all key financial parameters for the fourth quarter ended December 2022. The company follows the January-December financial year.

While revenue had come in 16 percent year-on-year higher at Rs 2,427 crore in the December quarter, EBITDA nearly doubled to Rs 360 crore. EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Net profit had surged 62.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 305.3 crore for the fourth quarter.

Notably, ABB had said that its order intake for 2022 had crossed Rs 10,000 crore for the first time since the divestment of its power grid, turbocharger and solar business in 2018. The company expected the order intake to sustain at this level annually going forward.