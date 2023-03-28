ABB India automates first India-Bangladesh cross-border oil pipeline

The automation will help Numaligarh Refinery Ltd., a public sector oil company in Assam, to remotely monitor and control vital pipeline parameters.

Leading engineering company ABB India Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has automated the first India-Bangladesh cross-border oil pipeline that carries diesel from India to Bangladesh.

The company said that it has delivered integrated automation and control solutions to enable a safe, secure, and reliable operation of the 130-kilometre Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL).

The automation will help Numaligarh Refinery Ltd., a public sector oil company in Assam, to remotely monitor and control vital pipeline parameters such as flow, pressure, and temperature, as well as detect leaks.

ABB solutions will also provide real-time data on the performance of the pipeline network by generating reports, history sheets, critical messages, and alarms.

The diesel will be transported from Numaligarh Refinery’s marketing terminal at Siliguri to the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation’s oil depot in Parbatipur. Approximately 6 km of the pipeline – which is the first of its type between the two countries - will be within the territory of India, with the remainder within the territory of Bangladesh.

Notably, ABB India has a track record in pipeline automation for cross-country projects including the Indo-Nepal petroleum pipeline, which was the first of its kind in South Asia when it opened in 2019.

