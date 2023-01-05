ABB gains nearly 4% on back of Kotak Institutional Equities upgrade

Kotak Institutional Equities has released a report on ABB India. They have upgraded the stock to buy with a target price of Rs 3,100.

According to Kotak, India is well placed to serve the European demand for IEC low voltage motors. Europe is a large market for low voltage motors and is valued at $2.8 billion which is equivalent to 5x the size of the Indian market.

For the motion segment of ABB, Kotak expects strong growth tailwinds from industries such as rail and datacentres. In fact the motion segment is expected to sustain the growth at 1.5x its market growth.

The report adds that ABB is also working towards simplifying its product platforms to standard and premium and all of this sets a good base for emerging economies to play a bigger role for captive demands of the global parent.

India’s sales in the low voltage motors division has grown at a healthy 60 percent in the past 4 years which is comparable to ABB China sales. Moreover, the company’s offerings are 100 percent localised and has seen further improvement in productivity over the past 4 years.

Kotak says, this boost to exports to Europe can partially compensate for the near term challenges that the company is facing on rising competitive intensity from key motor manufacturers who are setting up new capacities in the country.

On Thursday, the stock closed with gains of 3.91 percent at Rs 2,811 on NSE.