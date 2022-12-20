Abans Holdings IPO: Here is how you can check your share allotment today

Abans Holdings' Rs 345.6 crore public issue was subscribed to 1.1 times on the final day of the bidding.

Abans Holdings, the financial services arm of the Abans Group, will finalise its share allotment status today.

Investors who have bid for the IPO can check their allotment status online on the BSE website or on the website of the official registrar Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Investors can login at the direct BSE link or at the Bigshare link and check their

IPO allotment status online.

The IPO of Abans Holdings, which was open for subscription between December 12-15, comprised fresh issuance of equity shares of up to 38 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 90 lakh equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal.

The Rs 345.6 crore public issue was subscribed to 1.1 times on the final day of the bidding.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers was subscribed to the most at 4.1 times followed by non-institutional investors who placed bids for 1.48 times the shares on offer. The portion reserved for the retail category was subscribed to 40 percent.

The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 256-270 a share.

After the allotment, the refunds will be initiated on December 21 for investors who did not get the allotment while shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on December 22.

The stock will list on the bourses on December 23.

Proceeds from the fresh issue component will be used for investment in its NBFC subsidiary, Abans Finance, to finance the augmentation of its capital base to meet future capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.