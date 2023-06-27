homemarket Newsstocks NewsAavas Financiers shares rise for third straight day after Societe Generale acquires stake via block deal

Aavas Financiers shares rise for third straight day after Societe Generale acquires stake via block deal

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 10:36:37 AM IST (Published)

On Monday's dealing room recommendations, CNBC-TV18's Nimesh Shah spoke about Aavas Financiers citing dealing room sources that selling pressure from a large domestic insurance company is largely over, which led to the stock seeing a spike in the final minutes of trade, eventually ending higher by nearly 5 percent.

Shares of housing finance company Aavas Financiers Ltd surged up to 4 percent on Tuesday a day after Societe Generale acquired stake in the company.

In a block deal that took place on the stock on Monday, the Small Cap World Fund sold around 7.7 lakh shares of Aavas Financiers for around Rs 111 crore. That amounts to an overall stake of nearly one percent. As of the March quarter, Societe Generale held nearly 8 percent stake in the company.

Among the buyers, Societe Generale acquired nearly 4 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,427.2 per share.

Small Cap World Fund has so far divested nearly 3.5 percent stake in the company after having divested 7.08 lakh shares and 12.84 lakh shares earlier this month in multiple deals.
Jaipur-based Aavas Financiers is in the business of providing housing loans, primarily, in the un-served and un-reached markets which include the States of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, and Karnataka. Currently, it operates in 13 states with a total of 341 branches.

Shares of Aavas Financiers are trading 3.7 percent higher at Rs 1,516.70. The stock is up for the third straight day, during which it has gained over 10 percent. Despite the three-day surge, the stock is down 17 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Tags

Aavas Financiers

