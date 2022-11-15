    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Aarti Industries Q2 Results: Higher exports, product optimisation aid operating profit

    Aarti Industries Q2 Results: Higher exports, product optimisation aid operating profit

    Aarti Industries Q2 Results: Higher exports, product optimisation aid operating profit
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The total revenue rose by 34 percent YoY to Rs 1,685.03 crore against Rs 1,256.37 crore in Q2 FY22.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Aarti Ind share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Specialty chemicals maker Aarti Industries has posted a 16 percent decline in its net profit for the September quarter due to higher input costs and an increase in finance costs.
    The company reported a net profit of Rs 124.48 crore compared to Rs 149.95 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
    The total revenue rose by 34 percent to Rs 1,685.03 crore compared to Rs 1,256.37 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company attributed the topline growth to a stable demand trajectory for products under the essential end usages.
    The management also said that the growth would have been much higher had it not been for tapered demand in some products linked to dyes and pigments. The demand is likely to recover from the March quarter.
    Also Read: Aarti Industries shares fall to 52-week low ahead of Pharma business demerger
    Aarti Industries' total expenses rose to Rs 1,534.62 crore from Rs 1,072.85 crore in the corresponding year-ago period. Finance costs increased to Rs 43.73 crore from Rs 14.45 crore in the same period a year ago.
    The company’s EBITDA was up by 4.5 percent at Rs 266 crore but operating margins dropped to 15.8 percent from 20.2 percent in the year-ago period.
    Excluding the impact of shortfall fees of Rs 52 crore, the company's EBITDA growth could have been over 30 percent, according to the company.  The company managed to maintain its operating profit due to a higher share of exports and product optimisation. 
    Chairman & MD Rajendra Gogri is hopeful that the full benefit of the company's expansion program will kick in from the financial year 2024. Volume ramp-up and steady fixed costs will also help in the company's operating performance, he wrote in his presentation to shareholders.
    Also Read: Aarti Industries to list pharma business by mid-December — here's what Street makes of it
    During the quarter, the company demerged its pharma business into a separate entity after receiving approval from the NCLT.
    The stock is currently trading at Rs 709.35, up 0.55 percent.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Aarti Industries

    Previous Article

    Apollo Tyres shares hit 52-week high after all-round earnings beat

    Next Article

    US drug regulator currently inspecting Unit 9 of Aurobindo Pharma: CNBC-TV18 Exclusive

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng