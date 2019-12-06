A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

RBI Monetary Policy: An unexpected pause and the evolution of a central banker

"With this policy, Shaktikanta Das is much less a former finance secretary and much more a central banker. For the same reason, it appears he is unlikely to allow the government to use the central bank’s balance sheet for an Indian TARP (troubled asset relief programme)," writes Latha Venkatesh.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged in the December policy. With no change this time, the repo rate continues to stand at 5.15 percent. The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative”, while the reverse repo rate has been maintained at 4.90 percent.

Kamala Harris quits US presidential race: Did Indian-Americans support her enough?

When Kamala Harris had announced her bid, she had been everyone’s golden girl and the desi community had the delightful prospect of perhaps a US president named Kamala Devi Harris and whose mother was an immigrant from Chennai, writes Lavina Melwani.

Ready for transition to BS-VI; aim to be a global company at every level, says Hero Motocorp's Pawan Munjal

The company has already discontinued over 50 BS-IV products and over the next 1-2 months would probably move towards BS-VI with the entire range, he said.

He said the aim is to become a global company at every level. "So, there is gender diversity, there is cultural diversity and there is the diversity of different nations, which are becoming part of Hero," added Munjal.

A dismal picture: Why India’s rape problem is becoming worse

A young woman in Hyderabad faced every woman’s worst nightmare. Her two-wheeler was deliberately punctured, she was kidnapped by 4 men, who raped her, and then burned her. Her body was discovered the next day. Some reports suggest that she was still alive when she was set aflame.

Parliament has been discussing rape. And amongst the comments heard is why we must lynch rapists. While popular sentiment, and public rage may indeed impel such actions, the fact remains that the state cannot go around lynching people without trial. The other extreme of this ‘take them out and hang them’ stance is ‘we need more laws’ view.

Once in power, ideologies of all Indian political parties are meaningless

The experts who are suggesting solutions to the government for tackling the current episode of economic slowdown must remember that "laissez-faire" is not an option in India. Any solution to the economic problem must adhere to the principle of socialism, i.e., how the policy will benefit the last man standing of the street. Any policy suggestion to the contrary would be like telling a banking company to sell onions.

Also, the commentators wasting their time discussing the disparateness of the latest Maharashtra alliance must realise that once inside the Mantralaya (seat of Maharashtra government), all parties must be "secular" and "socialist" and bow to the Tricolor and no other ensign.

Here's what you should do when you hear a rumour on a stock

CNBC-TV18 and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have come together to promote investor awareness through a special campaign hashtag called Informed Investor, that empowers you to make the right decisions with your money. As part of this special segment, CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal will take us through what should you do when you hear a rumour on a stock.

"Slept on the floor": Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed interesting details of childhood in last year's NYT interview

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin on Tuesday announced that they are stepping down from the leadership role of Alphabet and that Sundar Pichai will replace Page as the CEO of the parent company. Pichai will continue to be the CEO of Google.

The Google CEO has attained global popularity with his poised demeanour, simplicity and dedication towards work. And it is this dedication that has got him where he is now.

From lacking resources to buy even basic things like a refrigerator to among the top 100 CEOs in the United States, Sundar Pichai has had quite a journey.

Pichai, in an interview to The New York Times last year, had shared some lesser-known details about this journey. In the interview, he recalled his childhood and talked about what growing up in India felt like.

How IndiGo is backpedalling from its avowed LCC model

slowly but surely, the airline has moved away from a pure LCC strategy. Complexity has been introduced to the business model and this will only grow with the introduction of long-haul routes like London. As volumes have grown, overall customer experience has declined – a view echoed by several travellers.

You can read the first part: IndiGo has abandoned its pure low-cost carrier model

Aarey Metro Shed: Uddhav Thackeray can pause the project, but at what cost?

Uddhav Thackeray has already asked MMRCL to stop work at the site and are currently evaluating alternate options. Not only this, but Thackeray has also ordered to withdraw cases against the Aarey protestors.

As a resident of Mumbai, this is extremely disappointing because politicians are using the city's prime requirement as a means to further their agenda, writes Shivam Vahia.

Uddhav Thackeray should keep politics aside and think about the millions of people affected every day. Trees have been cut and the dead cannot be brought back to life. It's time we move on and stop creating an issue out of everything just for the sake of opposition, he adds.

Learning to let it go: What is the right time to exit a stock?

Investing in stock markets requires you to be mindful of three things; knowing the right business to invest in, investing at the right time, and knowing the right time to exit a stock. While there are plenty of resources that talk about the former two aspects, exiting a stock can be a slippery rope. It’s true that to make long term gains from the stock market, stock investors must invest in the right business and allow their investments to reap results. However, there are certain signs that indicate that you should exit your stock and move on.

Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka says independent agency will examine his compensation and contract

Zee Entertainment CEO and managing director Punit Goenka said the board has appointed an independent agency to examine his compensation and terms of the contract, one of the issues raised by Niharika Vohra, an independent director who recently resigned.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Goenka said the board took the decision after a detailed discussion and the results will be revealed in 6-8 weeks.