A record closing high for Nifty

Growth prospects are looking better for India, with strong structural drivers and rapid disinflation. However, risks are in high valuations and erratic monsoons.

A mere 4 percent rally this year, but a a record closing high on June 21 !

18 days after the Nifty Bank climbed to its new high, the benchmark Nifty has now done the same. The previous high (18,887.60) made on 1st December last year, has been taken out today.

While you will hear a lot of opinion on what the market will do from hereon, it makes sense to take a quick look at the fundamentals underpinning this optimism in markets.

Here are five,

Growth - Lets start top down. Growth prospects are looking better for India. In the fourth quarter (Jan-March 2023), India's GDP saw a re-acceleration, reaching a YoY growth rate of 6.1 percent, surpassing the 4.5 percent growth rate recorded in the previous quarter (Q3). As a result, economists have revised their growth forecasts for the fiscal year 2024 upward.

Rapid Disinflation - We have seen a rapid pace of disinflation which has raised hopes of lower interest rates at some point this year or early next year. In 3 months flat, India’s CPI has fallen from a level of 6.4 to 4.25 percent in May. Even core inflation is finally showing signs of softening. This is good news for consumers, who have seen their disposable incomes rise. It is also good news for businesses, which have seen their costs fall.

Corporate earnings - Analyst consensus expects MSCI India to post a very healthy earnings growth of 17.9% this year. This will have to be watched. Earnings growth did pick up in Q4'23 as compared to the previous quarter, but it is still not quite up there.

Structural factors - On to some structural drivers which has got investors very excited. First is the government's focus on infrastructure spending which is seen having a multiplier effect on the rest of the economy. Second, is the mood around manufacturing businesses in India – which remains very upbeat. Govt's push via PLI schemes to get companies to make in India is seen as a big enabler. Lastly, India's workforce is seen as a demographic dividend - India to expected add 100mn people to its working age labour force between 2020 and 2030, China is expected to lose 25mn in the same period.

External macros – India’s macros on the external side have also improved in recent months. India's current account deficit swung from a 9-yr high in Q3'CY-22 (4.4% of GDP) to a small surplus. Strong FII inflows have push the balance of payments into a comfortable surplus and RBI's forex reserves are again approaching $600 billion.

As we count the fundamental drivers for the market rally, one also needs to remember, that markets often overdo a good thing !

So here are the top 3 risks you should be mindful of,

Global growth - One of the biggest risks to the Indian stock market is the expected deterioration in global growth - especially in the US and Europe. If the global economy slows down, it could hurt India's exports, especially IT services which has a large weight in stock indices.

High valuations - Indian market valuations have always been at a premium to other markets. As of now, India trades at 20.5x forward PE, 17% higher than its 15-year average. Relative to the EM based, India’s valuation premium is now 70%. This premium was 50% historically.

Monsoon risk - The monsoon season is crucial for the Indian economy. And it is already delayed in many parts of the country. If the monsoon is weak overall, it could dampen agricultural growth and lead to lower rural incomes.

So while you enjoy the rally, watching your portfolio value swell, keep an eye on what you pay for stocks. Don’t overpay and don’t buy into shady stocks. Bull markets often lead investors to do both, which then comes back to hurt portfolios in a future downturn.