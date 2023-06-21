CNBC TV18
A record closing high for Nifty

By Prashant Nair  Jun 21, 2023 5:04:07 PM IST (Published)

Growth prospects are looking better for India, with strong structural drivers and rapid disinflation. However, risks are in high valuations and erratic monsoons.

A mere 4 percent rally this year, but a a record closing high on June 21 !

18 days after the Nifty Bank climbed to its new high, the benchmark Nifty has now done the same. The previous high (18,887.60) made on 1st December last year, has been taken out today.
While you will hear a lot of opinion on what the market will do from hereon, it makes sense to take a quick look at the fundamentals underpinning this optimism in markets.
Here are five,
