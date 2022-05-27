Decent market debut for Paradeep Phosphates as shares list at 5% premium over issue price

Paradeep Phosphates IPO listing: The stock made a decent debut in the secondary market, with shares listing at a premium of almost five percent over the issue price.

Paradeep Phosphates' shares made a decent debut on Dalal Street on Friday with the stock of the fertiliser company opening at Rs 44 apiece on NSE — a premium of Rs 2 or 4.8 percent over its issue price of Rs 42.
Paradeep shares began their journey on BSE at Rs 43.6 apiece, a premium of  3.7 percent.
The listing on BSE and NSE was in line with the trend seen on the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted securities — in the past few days.
DateGrey market premium (in rupees)
26-May0.5
25-May0.5
24-May0.5
23-May1
21-May2
20-May1
19-May3
18-May3
17-May3
(Source : IPO Watch)
Paradeep Phosphates' Rs 1,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) saw an overall subscription of 1.8 times the shares on offer.
CategorySubscriptionPortion reserved
Qualified institutional buyer3 times50%
Retail investor1.4 times25%
Non-institutional investor82%15%
The initial share sale, which was a combination of fresh issuance and an offer for sale (OFS), was open for bidding from May 17 to May 19.
Potential investors could bid for Paradeep shares in a range of Rs 39-42 apiece in multiples of 350. At the upper end of the price band, one lot is worth Rs 14,700.
The listing of Paradeep Phosphates comes amid wild swings on Dalal Street, with benchmark indices having retreated more than 13 percent from their peaks amid sustained foreign fund outflows.
