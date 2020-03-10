  • SENSEX
A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work

Updated : March 10, 2020 01:20 PM IST

The current guidelines mandate a 15-minute pause in trading on all US stock exchanges if the S&P 500 index falls more than 7 percent before 3:25 pm New York time.
Another “circuit-breaker” kicks in if the decline hits 13 percent before 3:25 pm, and trading is suspended for the session if the drop reaches 20 percent.
Trading also halts on both the Dow and the Nasdaq when a circuit-breaker is triggered on the S&P 500.
