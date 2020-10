September was the month when the stock market took the first fall after three months of gains this year. But, investors with funds parked in PMSes (Portfolio Management Services) celebrated their win of beating the Nifty index. According to PMS Bazaar, 77 percent of PMSes outperformed the Nifty index in September. Top strategies clocked handsome returns of 6-14 percent in a month.

The large-caps mostly remained sluggish while small-caps and mid-caps took the centre stage. As per the data, September saw large-caps, to a big extent, moving downwards. With benchmark indices comprising large-caps, the Nifty fell 1.2 percent as compared to the gains in mid-cap and small-cap indices.

Large-cap PMSes: This whole category reported a de-growth of 0.75 percent in the month of September. But, as many as 12 out of 19 large-cap PMSes beat the Nifty index.

The top-3 best-performing large-cap PMSes were AccuraCap Alpha 10 (+2.35 percent), Ambit Inv. Advisors Coffee Can (+1.9 percent) and Varanium Capital (+1.2 percent)

Mid-cap PMSes: This category reported the second-highest average gain of 2.39 percent as compared to the Nifty Midcap 100 index gain of 1.8 percent in September. As many as 9 out of 14 mid-cap PMSes beat the Nifty index.

The three best-performing PMSes are Centrum Multibagger Deep Value I (+6.1 percent), Centrum Deep Value IV (+5.7 percent), and Ambit Inv. Advisors Good & Clean India Fund (+5.7 percent).

Multi-cap PMSes: According to PMS Bazaar, multi-cap PMS is the biggest category in this space. This category's average gain in September was 1.02 percent. As many as 71 out of 98 multi-cap PMSes beat the BSE500 index.

The top-3 best performers in this space were Moneylife MAS Growth (+14 percent), Girik Capital Multicap Growth Equity (+6.69 percent), and First Global India Super 50 (+6.1 percent).

Small-cap PMSes: This category registered average gains of 1.33 percent but failed to beat the BSE Smallcap 100 index's 3.7 percent rise. As many as 9 out of 12 small-cap PMSes failed to beat the BSE Smallcap index.

However, the three best-performing PMS from this category are AccuraCCap Picopower (+7.71 percent), Nine Rivers Capital Aurum Smallcap Opp. (+6.8 percent) and Sundaram Alternates Rising Stars (+3.9 percent).