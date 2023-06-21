74 lakh shares in Sansera Engineering to be sold for Rs 627 crore via block deal

Shares of Sansera Engineering Ltd ended at Rs 842.60, up by Rs 12.20, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.
Ebene Ltd and CVCIGP II Employees EBENE are likely to sell 14.1 percent of the equity in Bengaluru-based auto-component maker Sansera Engineering Ltd for Rs 627.5 crore through a block deal, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.
Ebene will offload 47.77 lakh shares (9 percent equity) and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene to sell 26.76 lakh shares (5.1 percent equity), people in the know told CNBC-TV18.
The offer price is set at Rs 799.85-841.95 per share and Nomura is the sole placement agent, sources said. Block deals are large transactions of shares between two parties that are negotiated privately and executed on stock exchange platforms.
Incorporated in 1981, Sansera Engineering is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision-engineered components for the automotive (two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles) and non-automotive (aerospace, offroad, agriculture, etc.) sectors. Its automotive product range includes connecting rods, rocker arms, crankshafts, gear shifter forks, and stem comp among others.
The company has 16 manufacturing facilities, out of which 15 are in India — the remainder is in Sweden. The company is among the top 10 global suppliers of connecting rods for light vehicles and CVs. In India, it is the largest supplier of connecting rods, rocker arms, and gear shifter forks to two-wheeler OEMs and the largest supplier of connecting rods and rocker arms to PV OEMs.
First Published: Jun 21, 2023 11:28 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read