74 lakh shares in Sansera Engineering to be sold for Rs 627 crore via block deal

Ebene Ltd and CVCIGP II Employees EBENE are likely to sell 14.1 percent of the equity in Bengaluru-based auto-component maker Sansera Engineering Ltd for Rs 627.5 crore through a block deal , sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Ebene will offload 47.77 lakh shares (9 percent equity) and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene to sell 26.76 lakh shares (5.1 percent equity), people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Block deals are large transactions of shares between two parties that are negotiated privately and executed on stock exchange platforms.

The offer price is set at Rs 799.85-841.95 per share and Nomura is the sole placement agent