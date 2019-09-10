Market
7 out of 11 top IPOs delivered positive returns in 2019
Updated : September 10, 2019 01:20 PM IST
7 out of 11 companies rose over 4 percent year-to-date (YTD) and 5 out of 11 companies surged in double-digit numbers YTD.
Meanwhile, MSTC and Sterling and Wilson Solar fell 23 percent and 20 percent respectively from their listed price.
The other two that declined marginally are Affle India and Polycab.
