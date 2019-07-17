Market
7 IPOs surpass equity indices this year despite market turbulence
Updated : July 17, 2019 06:48 PM IST
A total of 8 initial public offerings came through the first half of this year, which is the lowest number since 2015.
Seven companies have already beaten equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty.
The out-performer among these companies is Neogen Chemicals, which rallied 61 percent in about two months.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more