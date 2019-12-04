60 stocks in the Nifty Midcap 100 index gave negative returns this year
Updated : December 04, 2019 02:54 PM IST
This is the second year in a row that the no midcap stock doubled investor wealth on the year-to-date basis.
The Nifty Midcap index has declined 5 percent in 2019. In comparison, the Nifty50 has risen nearly 10 percent on a year-to-date basis.
It however had cracked over 15 percent in 2018, which was the lowest in a decade.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more