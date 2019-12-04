60 stocks in the Nifty Midcap 100 index gave negative returns this year

This is the second year in a row that the no midcap stock doubled investor wealth on the year-to-date basis. The Nifty Midcap index has declined 5 percent in 2019. In comparison, the Nifty50 has risen nearly 10 percent on a year-to-date basis.

It, however, had cracked over 15 percent in 2018, which was the lowest in a decade. In 2017, the midcap index surged 47 percent, while in 2016, the figure was 7 percent.

In 2019, nearly 60 stocks of the Nifty Midcap 100 index gave negative returns. The selloff in the broader markets started post-IL&FS crisis which triggered a liquidity crunch in the markets. Apart from that introduction of long-term capital gains tax, higher oil prices, a weaker rupee and the ongoing US-China trade war also.

10 stocks from the midcap index have fallen over 50 percent this year including Reliance Capital, DHFL, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, HEG, Dish TV, Graphite India, Sterlite Tech, Indiabulls Ventures, and Glenmark Pharma.

Other laggards included Indian Bank, PNB Housing, Future Consumer, Varroc Engineering, IDBI Bank, MRPL, NBCC. Cummins India, Edelweiss Financial Services, and RBL Bank, all down over 35 percent each. 48 stocks in the index cracked in double-digits, over 10 percent for the year.

Reliance Capital, DHFL, and Reliance Infrastructure have lost over 90 percent of their value in 2019 falling 63 and 57 percent, respectively. Reliance Power lost over 88 percent whereas HEG was down 72 percent in the given period.

Meanwhile, gainers included PI Industries, InfoEdge, Manappuram Finance, SRF, Pfizer, Indraprastha Gas, Prestige Estates, Berger Paints, Bata India, and Tata Global Beverages gained between 44-73 percent for the year. No stock double investor wealth.

In 2018 as well, no midcap stock gave over 100 percent return, however, in 2017, over 20 stocks rose over 100 percent. In 2016, 2015, and 2014, this figure was 2,3, and 20.

Most analysts are still cautious on the midcap space and prefer largecaps over midcaps or advise to pick fundamentally strong stocks in the midcap segment. They also believe that any correction in quality midcap companies with strong growth prospects should be considered as a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Edelweiss in a June 2019 report said that it expects the NSE-500 earnings to increase by 30 percent, while mid-cap earnings would nearly double in FY20. The brokerage also expects the broader markets to outperform in the frontline indices in the next one year.

Based on the earnings expectations, the brokerage's Nifty target is around 13,000-13,500 level while Midcap 100 Index target is at 25,000-level in the next one year, it added.