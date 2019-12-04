#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
60 stocks in the Nifty Midcap 100 index gave negative returns this year

Updated : December 04, 2019 02:54 PM IST

This is the second year in a row that the no midcap stock doubled investor wealth on the year-to-date basis.
The Nifty Midcap index has declined 5 percent in 2019. In comparison, the Nifty50 has risen nearly 10 percent on a year-to-date basis.
It however had cracked over 15 percent in 2018, which was the lowest in a decade.
