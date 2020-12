5paisa.com, the only listed discount broker in the country, on Monday, said that it has partnered with Vested to provide Zero Commission investing in the US markets for all its customers.

The online platform of investment adviser Vested enables investors from India to invest in US stocks and ETFs easily.

Every 5paisa.com customer can link Vested with their account in minutes. Investors can keep zero balance accounts and go for fractional share investment, the company said in a release.

“We have seen growing interest among investors for new-age technology stocks listed in the US. Many industries and ideas are not present in India as an investing opportunity. We expect our partnership with Vested will fill that gap and allow our customers to benefit from global markets with our advanced technology platforms. And of course we won’t charge any commission for any of the trades,” said Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa.com.

Vested provides curated pre-built portfolios ready to be invested in. These portfolios are curated for investors with various risk profiles.

5paisa.com said that’s its customers can easily invest in researched portfolios in multiple themes and strategies as per their risk profiles and can withdraw money anytime without any lock-in provisions.

The firm offers equity investing at zero brokerage, choice of mutual funds, insurance, and loans among others on its platform.