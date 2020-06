Discount broker 5paisa.com has reduced the depository participant (DP) transaction charges to Rs 12.5 from Rs 25. This reduction in charges makes 5paisa’s DP transaction charges lowest in the industry, the brokerage firm said.

Now, investors will only have to pay Rs 12.5 per scrip, whenever they sell a delivery, it added.

DP charges are levied whenever shares are sold from a Demat account.

“In the last few months, markets have been moving upward and retail investors are getting a lot of opportunities to Buy low and Sell high. But as most of our investors buy and sell in delivery and they have to pay DP transaction charges for every scrip they sell, they end up spending a huge chunk on their transactions. This has created some dissatisfaction among our customers, and therefore, we decided to reduce DP charges to the lowest in the industry to ensure our investors benefit the most," said Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa.com.

The firm’s Platinum and Titanium customers continue to enjoy zero DP transaction charges which are also first in the industry, Gagdani added.

5paisa, the only listed brokerage in India, had recently launched peer-to-peer lending platform named 5paisa Loans, where one can lend between Rs 500 and Rs 50 lakh to multiple borrowers at an interest rate as high as 36 percent per annum.

The brokerage firm charges a flat fee of Rs 10 per transaction of any value.