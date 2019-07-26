500% in 5 years! These stocks proved to be wealth creators for long-term investors
Updated : July 26, 2019 02:40 PM IST
Over 300 stocks in the BSE500 index have delivered positive returns in the last five years.
Of these, 9 stocks have jumped over 500 percent in the given duration, which means, a Rs 1 lakh investment in these stocks would have turned to Rs 5 lakh by now.
These stocks include - KEI Industries, Minda Industries, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Ventures, SpiceJet, Bajaj Finserv, Aegis Logistics, Caplin Points Labs, and Phillips Carbon.
