500% in 5 years! These stocks proved to be wealth creators for long-term investors

Over 300 stocks in the BSE500 index have delivered positive returns in the last five years. Of these, 9 stocks have jumped over 500 percent in the given period, which means, a Rs 1 lakh investment in these stocks would have turned to Rs 5 lakh by now. In comparison, domestic equity benchmark Sensex has rallied over 45 percent since 2014.

These stocks include - KEI Industries, Minda Industries, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Ventures, SpiceJet, Bajaj Finserv, Aegis Logistics, Caplin Points Labs, and Phillips Carbon.

Other gainers from the index were Indiabulls Wholesale, Maharashtra Scooters, Bombay Burmah, V-Mart Retail, Can Fin Homes, Manappuram Finance, Future Lifestyle, Britannia Industries, SRF, 3M India, Indraprastha Gas, up in the range of 300-450 percent.

KEI Industries surged the most in a 5-year period, up 1,276 percent. The stock which traded around Rs 32 per share in July 2014, is currently trading around Rs 451 per share. So, a Rs 1 lakh investment in the company in 2014 would have become Rs 13.76 lakh today.

KEI has constantly outperformed its peers in challenging times. KEI has a track record of maintaining a healthy balance sheet and sound returns ratio. Analysts believe the company will be to maintain its guidance of growing at 20 percent on the top-line over a period of the next 2 years.

Minda Industries was the next name on the list, up over 1,250 percent in 5 years. The stock which traded around Rs 21 per share in July 2014, is currently trading around Rs 290 per share. So, a Rs 1 lakh investment in the company in 2014 would have become Rs 13.5 lakh today. The stock has a market capitalisation of over Rs 7,700 crore.

Bajaj Finance also surged over 1,220 percent in the last 5 years from Rs 229 in July 2014 to Rs 3,046 in July 2019. In Q1, Bajaj Finance reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 1,195 crore, up 43 percent from the year-ago period. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 836 crore a year ago. Consolidated assets under management grew 41 percent to Rs 1.28 lakh crore in Q1.

Indiabulls Ventures has also risen 908 percent since 2014. However, the NBFC stock has fallen 51 percent in the last 1 year and 28 percent in 2019. The company reported an 80 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 109.82 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. Its net profit stood at Rs 61.01 crore in the year-ago period.

SpiceJet was another multibagger stock in the last 5 years. The airline stock has advanced over 705 percent during this period from a stock price of Rs 17.75 in 2014 to Rs 143 currently. The Jet debacle did help the company gain market share and expand the fleet of aircraft.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv and Aegis Logistics added 603 percent each in the last 5 years, while, Caplin Point Labs and Phillips Carbon gained 574 percent and 507 percent, respectively in the given period.

Among losers, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, JP Associates, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, CG Power, Idea Cellular, and Jet Airways lost 80-99 percent investor wealth in the last 5 years.