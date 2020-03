The Indian market has rebounded, rising 15-17 percent in just three sessions after falling 35 percent from January highs. The Sensex has rallied as much as 4,413 points or 17 percent, while the Nifty has added as much as 1,138 points or 15 percent since March 24.

In intra-day deals today, the Sensex rose over 1,550 points or 5.4 percent to a high of 30,099.90 and the Nifty surged 431 points or 5.1 percent to 8,748.

The US Senate passing the $2 trillion coronavirus bill, hopes of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing economic stimulus, rebound in global markets are some of the reasons behind the surge in the domestic market in the last three sessions.

Here's a look at the factors that have played a key role in the recovery in the Sensex and the Nifty:

The US $2 trillion coronavirus bill

The US Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.

FM may unveil stimulus

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a press conference earlier this week, said that the government is already focusing on the stimulus package and it will come sooner rather than later.

According to a Reuters report, India will likely agree to an economic stimulus package of more than Rs 1.5 trillion ($19.6 billion) to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to address media at 1 pm today.

Recovery in global markets

Asian stock markets recovered following two days of rallies as investor sentiment turned positive on the $2 trillion stimulus package of the United States to combat the economic fallout.

Rise in rupee

The Indian rupee rose sharply against the US dollar, jumping around 100 paise on Thursday, tracking strong gains in domestic equity markets. After opening at 75.88 per dollar, the rupee moved to 75.17 at day's high, as compared to the previous close of 76.10. Investor sentiment was supported by expectations that the government will soon announce a stimulus package to combat the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

Bear market rally