"You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don't understand that's going to happen, then you're not ready," said well-known investor Peter Lynch.

It's well understood currently that we have a stock market decline and a recession on our hands.

The only thing that's left to understand is whether the market has bottomed out. And while that may be difficult to predict, according to Elara Cap, there are some signs of a recovery.

In its recent report, Elara highlighted four signs that the market was on the mend even though it added that a full recovery may take as much as 6 months.

1. Easing market volatility: Data from previous market corrections suggests that market volatility peaks at the end of the correction phase and starts easing out during the recovery phase.

Peak volatility is attained at the very bottom of the market and easing of VIX corresponds to a start in market recovery.

2. Start of beta trade: Beta is the volatility of a stock with respect to an index. A beta of less than 1 when indicates a stock is less volatile than an index while more than 1 means the stock is more volatile. (Defensive stocks such as FMCG and pharma tend to have low beta while energy and metal stocks have high beta.)

In the previous 18 market corrections, defensive sectors (IT, healthcare and FMCG) outperform during market corrections -- something that has been true this time also -- while the market recovery is led by high beta.

In the current crash too, defensives strong outperformed metals. But the metals index is showing signs of bounceback indicating that we might be at the cusp of a market recovery.

3. Rupee depreciation: During the previous 18 market corrections, it's been seen that the rupee depreciates 6 percent on an average.

The rupee has depreciated about 6 percent and is showing some signs of levelling off.

4. Uptick in the US market: Markets globally are correlated with the US often serving as a bellwether for other markets.

During the past instances of market recovery, the US market bounced back first before India followed suit.