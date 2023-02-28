3i Infotech signs Rs 16.5 crore Oracle DWBI managed services deal with SBI General Insurance

3i Infotech will perform activities such as user management, knowledge management, security, audit, and compliance services for data warehouse and business intelligence solutions using the Oracle application.
Information technology (IT) solutions provider 3i Infotech Ltd. on Tuesday said that it has bagged a Rs 16.5 crore Oracle Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence (DWBI) Managed Services deal from SBI General Insurance.
The contract is spread over a period of three years.
As a part of the contract, 3i Infotech will offer 24/7 application and production support, data migration and integration, ETL (extract, transform, and load) operations, DWBI service management, ad hoc reports and dashboards, data reconciliation, data democratisation and data remediation using the end-to-end Oracle stack.
In addition, 3i Infotech will perform activities such as user management, knowledge management, security, audit, and compliance services for data warehouse and business intelligence solutions using the Oracle application.
3i Infotech with its expertise in Oracle has proposed more than 30 resources to perform the activities.
The IT solutions provider has been chosen by SBI General Insurance for its over a decade of experience in providing value-driven offerings with a combination of automation tools and a better understanding of business KPIs.
In December 2022, 3i Infotech Ltd. bagged a contract from Eureka Forbes Ltd. for digital infrastructure managed services.
Prior to that, Mumbai-based 3i Infotech had announced that a consortium of three Indian partners that include the company along with Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Yellow Inc. was awarded the Wi-Fi Monetisation Project by RailTel Corporation of India Ltd.
Shares of 3i Infotech ended 2 percent lower at Rs 32.05 on Tuesday.
