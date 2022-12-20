English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

3i Infotech wins Rs 10.2 crore, three-year order from Eureka Forbes

3i Infotech wins Rs 10.2 crore, three-year order from Eureka Forbes

3i Infotech wins Rs 10.2 crore, three-year order from Eureka Forbes
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 4:24:03 PM IST (Published)

The total contract value for 3i Infotech is approximately Rs 10.25 crore, spread across three years. 

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell 3i Infotech share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

IST3 Min(s) Read

Information technology (IT) solutions provider 3i Infotech Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has bagged a contract from Eureka Forbes Ltd. for digital infrastructure managed services.


The total contract value is approximately Rs 10.25 crore, spread across three years.

The scope of digital infrastructure managed services comprises a wide gamut of activities such as managed end-user services, managed data centre, network and security services, end-user automation solution and complete IT service management tools.

Last week, 3i Infotech announced that a consortium of three Indian partners that include the company along with Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Pvt. Ltd (FISST) and Yellow Inc. have been awarded the Wi-Fi Monetisation Project by RailTel Corporation of India Ltd.

The minimum revenue potential from the WiFi Monetisation Project was estimated to be Rs 250 crore, spread across five years.

The WiFi Monetisation Project would monetize one of the biggest captive free public WiFi network in the world, covering more than 6,102 railway stations across India with per day current user base of 1.1 million.

Shares of 3i Infotech ended 1.7 percent lower at Rs 42.30.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Deepak Fertilisers aims for separate listed entities for its three businesses

Next Article

KEC International expects these two segments to be the "joker in the pack"