3i Infotech wins Rs 10.2 crore, three-year order from Eureka Forbes

The total contract value for 3i Infotech is approximately Rs 10.25 crore, spread across three years.

Buy / Sell 3i Infotech share TRADE

Information technology (IT) solutions provider 3i Infotech Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has bagged a contract from Eureka Forbes Ltd. for digital infrastructure managed services.

The total contract value is approximately Rs 10.25 crore, spread across three years.

The scope of digital infrastructure managed services comprises a wide gamut of activities such as managed end-user services, managed data centre, network and security services, end-user automation solution and complete IT service management tools.

Last week, 3i Infotech announced that a consortium of three Indian partners that include the company along with Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Pvt. Ltd (FISST) and Yellow Inc. have been awarded the Wi-Fi Monetisation Project by RailTel Corporation of India Ltd.

The minimum revenue potential from the WiFi Monetisation Project was estimated to be Rs 250 crore, spread across five years.

The WiFi Monetisation Project would monetize one of the biggest captive free public WiFi network in the world, covering more than 6,102 railway stations across India with per day current user base of 1.1 million.