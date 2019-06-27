34 stocks exiting F&O segment today collapsed in a heap in 2019; what should you do?
Updated : June 27, 2019 11:23 AM IST
These stocks include Reliance Power, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation, PC Jeweller, IRB Infrastructure, CG Power, CEAT, Ajanta Pharma, IDFC, Kaveri Seed Company, South Indian Bank and Godrej Industries, among others.
Since their exit from the F&O segment was notified, i.e. April 22, only seven of these 34 stocks have delivered positive returns. Year-to-date, just four of these stocks have given a positive return.
Though NSE's decision may not have been a cause of their journey in the red, these stocks certainly extended their losses after the notification was released.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more