#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sugar stocks gain 3-19% but production shortfall expected
Global Markets: Asian shares going nowhere as G20 looms large
Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
Rupee slips 17 paise to 69.32/$ in early trade
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

34 stocks exiting F&O segment today collapsed in a heap in 2019; what should you do?

Updated : June 27, 2019 11:23 AM IST

These stocks include Reliance Power, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation, PC Jeweller, IRB Infrastructure, CG Power, CEAT, Ajanta Pharma, IDFC, Kaveri Seed Company, South Indian Bank and Godrej Industries, among others.
Since their exit from the F&O segment was notified, i.e. April 22, only seven of these 34 stocks have delivered positive returns. Year-to-date, just four of these stocks have given a positive return.
Though NSE's decision may not have been a cause of their journey in the red, these stocks certainly extended their losses after the notification was released.
34 stocks exiting F&O segment today collapsed in a heap in 2019; what should you do?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Expect shallow economic recovery and growth of 7.1% in H2FY20, says Morgan Stanley

Expect shallow economic recovery and growth of 7.1% in H2FY20, says Morgan Stanley

Supreme Court issues new roster system, to be followed from July 1

Supreme Court issues new roster system, to be followed from July 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV