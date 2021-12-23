3 senior executives quit Paytm in quick succession: Report

Fintech giant Paytm's three senior executives have quit in quick succession after the company saw several senior employees resign from the organisation in the last two years.

The three officials who have put down their papers are – Abhishek Arun, chief operating officer (COO) of Paytm Payments Bank; Renu Satti, COO, offline payments; and Abhishek Gupta, senior vice-president and COO, according to a Mint report.

When Abhishek Gupta was contacted by Mint, he said, “I am still with Paytm." The sources, however, said Gupta is serving his notice period. He had joined Paytm last year.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Arun, who has been with the company for more than five years, announced his exit in a LinkedIn post. He had also worked as a senior vice-president at RBL Bank before.

Renu Satti has quit the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company after serving as the chief executive officer of Paytm Payments Bank for almost a year. Earlier this year, she was made COO-offline payments.

So far, Paytm has not issued any statement on the recent resignations.

Earlier this year, five senior Paytm executives had quit ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). Amit Nayyar, Paytm president, Rohit Thakur, chief HR officer, and three other vice-presidents had resigned from their posts.

Nayyar, a former Goldman Sachs executive, had joined the Paytm board in 2019, whereas Thakur, served as HR head at Accenture.

The Noida-based company had rolled out its IPO in November. Even as One 97 Communications Limited, Paytm's parent entity, raised US$ 2.5 billion in IPO, its shares crashed 27 percent on their market debut.