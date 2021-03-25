3 Adani Group stocks increase investors' wealth to more than double in 3 months

Adani Group firms have been on a bull run with three of its group companies increasing the investors' wealth to more than double in the past three months.

These include Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises and Adani Power. Other group firms also gave positive returns in this period.

Adani Total Gas has become a new rising gem from the Group. The firm surged 143 percent in 3 months and has rallied over 950 percent in the last 1 year. The stock has beaten other group firms and emerged as the top gainers among Adani Group companies in 2021 as well as in the last 1 year.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises and Adani Power have also rallied around 110 percent each in this time frame. Further, Adani Transmission advanced 95 percent, Adani Ports rose 46 percent and Adani Green was up 19 percent.

Investors have been very positive about the Adani Group as all group companies are consistently hitting new highs.

In yesterday's session, Adani Total Gas became the fourth Adani group company to enter the elite club of Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation. Earlier this month Adani Enterprises hit that milestone and in December Adani Ports touched the Rs 1 trillion mark.

Adani Green Energy, on the other hand, recently became the first Adani Group firm to cross Rs 2 trillion-milestone. The firm had hit is its Rs 1-trillion mark in m-cap in September last year.

For the December quarter, Adani Total Gas net profit at Rs 145.13 crore, up 26.78 percent from Rs 114.47 crore in December 2019. However, its net sales were flat, up 1.4 percent at Rs 496 crore on a YoY basis.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises' top line in the period under review stood at Rs 11,620 crore, up 6.1 percent YoY. EBIDTA for the quarter was up by 6 percent from last year at Rs 939 crore.