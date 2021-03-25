  • SENSEX
3 Adani Group stocks increase investors' wealth to more than double in 3 months

Updated : March 25, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Adani Total Gas surged 143% in 3 months and has rallied over 950% in the last 1 year.
Adani Total Gas has emerged as the top gainers among the group companies in 2021 and in past one year.
Adani Enterprises and Adani Power have also rallied around 110 percent each in this time frame
Published : March 25, 2021 12:43 PM IST

