3 Adani Group stocks increase investors' wealth to more than double in 3 months Updated : March 25, 2021 12:43 PM IST Adani Total Gas surged 143% in 3 months and has rallied over 950% in the last 1 year. Adani Total Gas has emerged as the top gainers among the group companies in 2021 and in past one year. Adani Enterprises and Adani Power have also rallied around 110 percent each in this time frame Published : March 25, 2021 12:43 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply