2,09,900% surge since IPO! RIL turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.1 crore in 42 years

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has been an investors' favourite since its IPO, and why not, the stock, became the first company to hit a market capitalisation of Rs 10 lakh crore on Thursday. RIL shares also rose as much as 0.7 percent intraday today to touch a new 52-week high of Rs 1,581.25 per share on the BSE.

Listed in 1977, an investment of Rs 10,000 in the company during its IPO, would have been worth Rs 2.2 crore today, rising over 2,09,900 percent.

Mukesh Ambani, in the company's 40th AGM, said that an investment of Rs 1,000 in RIL shares in 1977 has turned to over Rs 16.50 lakh in 2017. That roughly translates to an investment of Rs 10,000 would have given a return of Rs 1 crore.

ALSO READ: RIL becomes first Indian company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market cap

Since 2017, the company has risen roughly 98 percent from around Rs 800 in 2017 to Rs 1,581 currently. If the Rs 1.6 crore (returned from the company) was invested back in the company in 2017, it would have now turned roughly to Rs 3.2 crore.

The market capitalisation has multiplied from Rs 10 crore in 1977 to over Rs 10 lakh crore or 1,00,000 times. The stock has gained over 40 percent just this year and 39 percent in the last 1 year.

According to a Bloomberg report, the recent rise in the company's stock price has led it to eclipse BP Plc to break into an elite club of energy supermajors. The Indian conglomerate’s market capitalisation was about $133 billion, overtaking the British energy giant’s $132 billion value at the close of trading on Tuesday.

For the quarter ended September, RIL reported an 18.3 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,262 crore, while its net revenue grew by 4.8 percent to Rs 163,854 crore driven by robust growth in retail and digital services businesses.

While the bulk of its revenue comes from the energy business, it also has made wide strides in the telecom and digital service industries with Reliance Jio. It is also expanding its retail business to take on Amazon and Walmart.

In Q2, the company posted an 18.3 percent increase in its net profit to a record Rs 11,262 crore. It also announced that it will set up a new subsidiary to bring all its digital initiatives under a single entity with an equity infusion of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Global investment firm Bank of America Merill Lynch (BoFAML) thinks RIL could become the first Indian company to reach a $200 market cap.

HSBC also recently raised its target to Rs 1,700 per share from Rs 1,565 earlier. It added that operating trends for both telecom and organised retail remain strong and that the telecom and retail segment will drive the near-term upside potential.

It has expanded its portfolio majorly from a polyester business to refining, including manufacturing of refined petroleum products, and petrochemicals, including manufacturing of basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastic and synthetic rubber in primary forms. It recently also forayed in the telecom business, putting immense pressure on all the other telcos.

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions