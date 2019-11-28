#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

2,09,900% surge since IPO! RIL turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.1 crore in 42 years

Updated : November 28, 2019 11:40 AM IST

Listed in 1977, an investment of Rs 10,000 in the company during its IPO, would have been worth Rs 2.1 crore today, rising over 2,09,900 percent.
Since 2017, the company has risen roughly 98 percent from around Rs 800 in 2017 to Rs 1,581 currently.
The stock has gained over 40 percent just this year and 39 percent in the last 1 year.
2,09,900% surge since IPO! RIL turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.1 crore in 42 years
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

How to recharge your FASTag: A step-by-step guide

How to recharge your FASTag: A step-by-step guide

2,09,900% surge since IPO! RIL turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.1 crore in 42 years

2,09,900% surge since IPO! RIL turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.1 crore in 42 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV