2,09,900% surge since IPO! RIL turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.1 crore in 42 years
Updated : November 28, 2019 11:40 AM IST
Listed in 1977, an investment of Rs 10,000 in the company during its IPO, would have been worth Rs 2.1 crore today, rising over 2,09,900 percent.
Since 2017, the company has risen roughly 98 percent from around Rs 800 in 2017 to Rs 1,581 currently.
The stock has gained over 40 percent just this year and 39 percent in the last 1 year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more