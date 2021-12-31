2021: Nifty rallies 24%, best year for investors since 2017; IT stays in high demand, metals shine

As Dalal Street heads into the New Year, 2021 emerged the best year for Indian shares in four years. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 rallied 22 percent and 24 percent respectively in the Calendar Year 2021 -- their best annual returns since 2017. All sectors finished the year in the green -- the first such instance in at least the past five years.

In Calendar 2021, the 30-scrip index added 10,642.8 points and the broader Nifty50 gauge gained 3,414.6 points.

Broader markets also rewarded investors with significant gains. The Nifty Midcap 100 index galloped 46.1 percent and its smallcap counterpart 59.3 percent.

Here are some areas that stayed on investors' radar in the year gone by:

Resurgence of COVID-19; emergence of Omicron

Fears of overheating valuations

Inflation concerns; rising input costs

Fears of Evergrande spillover

"After a super show in 2021, valuation levels in Indian equities could make most people cautious on India within emerging markets and Asia. Indian equities are running into many challenges, including the US rate cycle, rising oil prices, elections in key states, a potential third wave of COVID, upward inflexion in domestic interest rates, rich headline valuations and strong relative trailing performance," said Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO at HDFC Securities.

"The Indian market still has potential to positively surprise, as the macro construct and earnings remain largely supportive," he added.

IT remained a major theme on Dalal Street for the second year of the pandemic. The Nifty IT index surged 59.6 percent, after roaring 54.9 percent in 2020.

Pharma and healthcare, however, stepped back in 2021. The Nifty Pharma and Healthcare indices finished the year with gains of 10.1 percent and and 18.3 percent respectively. In 2020, a sudden spike in demand for healthcare, thanks to the pandemic, had sent the Nifty Pharma soaring 60.6 percent and the Nifty Healthcare 56.5 percent.

The biggest sectoral gainer on NSE was the Nifty Metal, up 69.7 percent. Among other top sectoral gainers were the Nifty Metal (up 69.7 percent), the Nifty Realty (up 54.3 percent) and Nifty Consumer Durables (up 46.1 percent).

Wealth creators & destroyers of 2021

As many as 42 stocks in the Nifty50 universe finished the year with gains, a list led by Tata Motors, Hindalco, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra -- rising between 84 percent and 162.4 percent.

Stock Return in 2021 (%) Tata Motors 162.4 Hindalco 97.7 Wipro 85.2 Bajaj Finserv 84.1 Tech Mahindra 84 Grasim 74.8 Tata Steel 72.7 JSW Steel 69.4 SBI 67.5 Titan 61 UPL 60.2 ONGC 53 Adani Ports 51 Infosys 50.3 L&T 47.2

Hero MotoCorp was the worst hit among the eight laggards in the 50-scrip pack.

Stock Return in 2021 (%) Hero MotoCorp -20.8 Kotak Mahindra Bank -10 Dr Reddy's -5.7 Bajaj Auto -5.7 HDFC Life -4 Maruti Suzuki -2.9 Hindustan Unilever -1.5 IndusInd Bank -0.8

Nearly 400 stocks in the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- clocked gains for 2021. Among the top gainers were Tata Teleservices, Magma Fincorp, Trident, Adani Gas, JSW Energy, Tata Power, IRCTC, KPIT Tech and Gateway Distripark. ( Biggest wealth creators of 2021

On the other hand, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Strides Pharma, Ircon, RBL Bank, Spandana Sphoorty, Bandhan Bank and Yes Bank were among the laggards. ( Biggest losers of 2021

Here's how the main indices fared in the year gone by:

Index Return in 2021 (%) 2020 2019 Sensex 22 15.8 14.4 Nifty50 24.1 14.9 12 Nifty Midcap 100 46.1 21.9 -4.3 Nifty Smallcap 100 59.3 21.5 -9.5 Nifty Bank 13.5 -2.8 18.4 Nifty Auto 19 11.5 -10.7 Nifty Financial Services 14 4.5 25.6 Nifty FMCG 10 13.5 -1.3 Nifty IT 59.6 54.9 8.4 Nifty Media 34.6 -8.6 -29.7 Nifty Metal 69.7 16.2 -11.2 Nifty Pharma 10.1 60.6 -9.3 Nifty PSU Bank 44.4 -30.6 -18.3 Nifty Private Bank 4.6 -2.9 16.2 Nifty Realty 54.3 5.1 28.5 Nifty Healthcare 18.3 56.5 -6.7 Nifty Consumer Durables 46.1 24.6 18.3 Nifty Oil & Gas 33 6.8 11.8

What next?

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities, expects 2022 to be "a little more volatile but still very good for equity investors in India".

"2022 is very likely to be another year of good double-digit returns and continued wealth creation. Auto, banking and capital goods will be the most interesting sectors for 2022,” he said.