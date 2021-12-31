0

2021: Nifty rallies 24%, best year for investors since 2017; IT stays in high demand, metals shine

By Sandeep Singh  | IST (Published)
2021, the year that was: As Dalal Street approaches the New Year, 2022, here is how the Indian stock market fared in 2021. Tata Motors, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco and IRCTC were among the biggest wealth creators in the second year of the pandemic.

As Dalal Street heads into the New Year,  2021 emerged the best year for Indian shares in four years. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 rallied 22 percent and 24 percent respectively in the Calendar Year 2021 -- their best annual returns since 2017. All sectors finished the year in the green -- the first such instance in at least the past five years.
In Calendar 2021, the 30-scrip index added 10,642.8 points and the broader Nifty50 gauge gained 3,414.6 points.
Broader markets also rewarded investors with significant gains. The Nifty Midcap 100 index galloped 46.1 percent and its smallcap counterpart 59.3 percent.
Here are some areas that stayed on investors' radar in the year gone by:
  • Resurgence of COVID-19; emergence of Omicron
  • Fears of overheating valuations
  • Inflation concerns; rising input costs
  • Fears of Evergrande spillover
    • "After a super show in 2021, valuation levels in Indian equities could make most people cautious on India within emerging markets and Asia. Indian equities are running into many challenges, including the US rate cycle, rising oil prices, elections in key states, a potential third wave of COVID, upward inflexion in domestic interest rates, rich headline valuations and strong relative trailing performance," said Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO at HDFC Securities.
    "The Indian market still has potential to positively surprise, as the macro construct and earnings remain largely supportive," he added.
    IT remained a major theme on Dalal Street for the second year of the pandemic. The Nifty IT index surged 59.6 percent, after roaring 54.9 percent in 2020.
    Pharma and healthcare, however, stepped back in 2021. The Nifty Pharma and Healthcare indices finished the year with gains of 10.1 percent and and 18.3 percent respectively. In 2020, a sudden spike in demand for healthcare, thanks to the pandemic, had sent the Nifty Pharma soaring 60.6 percent and the Nifty Healthcare 56.5 percent.
    The biggest sectoral gainer on NSE was the Nifty Metal, up 69.7 percent. Among other top sectoral gainers were the Nifty Metal (up 69.7 percent), the Nifty Realty (up 54.3 percent) and Nifty Consumer Durables (up 46.1 percent).
    Wealth creators & destroyers of 2021
    As many as 42 stocks in the Nifty50 universe finished the year with gains, a list led by Tata Motors, Hindalco, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra -- rising between 84 percent and 162.4 percent.
    StockReturn in 2021 (%)
    Tata Motors162.4
    Hindalco97.7
    Wipro85.2
    Bajaj Finserv84.1
    Tech Mahindra84
    Grasim74.8
    Tata Steel72.7
    JSW Steel69.4
    SBI67.5
    Titan61
    UPL60.2
    ONGC53
    Adani Ports51
    Infosys50.3
    L&T47.2
    Hero MotoCorp was the worst hit among the eight laggards in the 50-scrip pack.
    StockReturn in 2021 (%)
    Hero MotoCorp-20.8
    Kotak Mahindra Bank-10
    Dr Reddy's-5.7
    Bajaj Auto-5.7
    HDFC Life-4
    Maruti Suzuki-2.9
    Hindustan Unilever-1.5
    IndusInd Bank-0.8
    Nearly 400 stocks in the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- clocked gains for 2021. Among the top gainers were Tata Teleservices, Magma Fincorp, Trident, Adani Gas, JSW Energy, Tata Power, IRCTC, KPIT Tech and Gateway Distripark. (Biggest wealth creators of 2021)
    On the other hand, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Strides Pharma, Ircon, RBL Bank, Spandana Sphoorty, Bandhan Bank and Yes Bank were among the laggards. (Biggest losers of 2021)
    Here's how the main indices fared in the year gone by:
    IndexReturn in 2021 (%)20202019
    Sensex2215.814.4
    Nifty5024.114.912
    Nifty Midcap 10046.121.9-4.3
    Nifty Smallcap 10059.321.5-9.5
    Nifty Bank13.5-2.818.4
    Nifty Auto1911.5-10.7
    Nifty Financial Services144.525.6
    Nifty FMCG1013.5-1.3
    Nifty IT59.654.98.4
    Nifty Media34.6-8.6-29.7
    Nifty Metal69.716.2-11.2
    Nifty Pharma10.160.6-9.3
    Nifty PSU Bank44.4-30.6-18.3
    Nifty Private Bank4.6-2.916.2
    Nifty Realty54.35.128.5
    Nifty Healthcare18.356.5-6.7
    Nifty Consumer Durables46.124.618.3
    Nifty Oil & Gas336.811.8
    What next?
    Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities, expects 2022 to be "a little more volatile but still very good for equity investors in India".
    "2022 is very likely to be another year of good double-digit returns and continued wealth creation. Auto, banking and capital goods will be the most interesting sectors for 2022,” he said.
