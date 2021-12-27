2021: A look back at the IPO market; winners and losers

2021 witnessed the highest amount of money ever raised in a calendar year through initial public offerings. Sixty three companies hit the market, and we are still not done. Here is the lowdown on the primary market in 2021.

How much money was raised?

Rs 1.18 lakh crore, a record. To put that number in perspective, it is a little over three times the country’s healthcare budget for 2021.

How much of this was through fresh issue of shares?

Roughly, Rs 43,000 crore. That is six times the average for the last five years

And the rest?

Around Rs 75,000 crore was through sale of shares by existing shareholders. This huge number did spark off a debate about IPOs turning into a channel for early investors to exit, rather than a source of cheap funds for companies.

Is that a bad thing?

In the past too, offer for sale constituted a major portion of the funds raised through IPOs. In 2021, 63 percent of the funds raised were through the offer for sale route, compared to an average of 77 percent for the last five years (check table).

Year Fresh capital (Rs crore) Offers for sale (Rs crore) 2016 9,176 17,318 2017 11,680 55,468 2018 7,444 23,515 2019 2,960 9,402 2020 3,531 23,082 2021* 43,328 75,394

The star performers of 2021

Company % gain over issue price MTAR Tech 296% Paras Defence 283% Nureca 252% Laxmi Organic 208% Easy Trip 179% Macrotech 162%

Laggards among IPOs in 2021

Company % loss over issue price Suryoday SFB 51% CarTrade 47% Windlas Biotech 42% Fino Payments 38% Paytm 37%

New age businesses in 2021

Company % change over issue price Nykaa 91% Zomato 75% PB Fintech 1% Paytm -37% CarTrade -47%

IPOs expected in 2022

LIC

Delhivery

Ola

Foxconn Bharat

Mobikwik

Snapdeal

Manyavar

PharmEasy