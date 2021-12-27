0

2021: A look back at the IPO market; winners and losers

By Mangalam Maloo  | IST (Published)
IPOs in 2021: As many as 63 IPOs and counting hit Dalal Street during the year. A record Rs 1.18 lakh crore has been raised through IPOs so far in 2021.

2021: A look back at the IPO market; winners and losers
2021 witnessed the highest amount of money ever raised in a calendar year through initial public offerings. Sixty three companies hit the market, and we are still not done. Here is the lowdown on the primary market in 2021.
How much money was raised?
Rs 1.18 lakh crore, a record. To put that number in perspective, it is a little over three times the country’s healthcare budget for 2021.
How much of this was through fresh issue of shares?
Roughly, Rs 43,000 crore. That is six times the average for the last five years
And the rest?
Around Rs 75,000 crore was through sale of shares by existing shareholders. This huge number did spark off a debate about IPOs turning into a channel for early investors to exit, rather than a source of cheap funds for companies.
Is that a bad thing?
In the past too, offer for sale constituted a major portion of the funds raised through IPOs. In 2021, 63 percent of the funds raised were through the offer for sale route, compared to an average of 77 percent for the last five years (check table).
YearFresh capital (Rs crore)Offers for sale (Rs crore)
20169,176

17,318

2017

11,68055,468
20187,444

23,515

2019

2,9609,402
20203,531

23,082

2021*

43,328

75,394

The star performers of 2021 
Company% gain over issue price

MTAR Tech

296%
Paras Defence283%

Nureca

252%
Laxmi Organic208%

Easy Trip

179%
Macrotech162%
Laggards among IPOs in 2021
Company% loss over issue price
Suryoday SFB51%
CarTrade47%
Windlas Biotech42%

Fino Payments

38%
Paytm37%
New age businesses in 2021
Company% change over issue price
Nykaa91%
Zomato75%

PB Fintech

1%
Paytm-37%

CarTrade

-47%
IPOs expected in 2022
  • LIC
  • Delhivery
  • Ola
  • Foxconn Bharat
  • Mobikwik
  • Snapdeal
  • Manyavar
  • PharmEasy
  • Urban Co
