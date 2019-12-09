2019 IPO roundup: Launches halved but one listing beats even D-Mart

2019 has been a mixed bag for new market entrants. Overall, it's been lacklustre as only 18 companies have debuted on Dalal Street versus the record-setting 41 last year.

However, despite the worsening economic situation, one stock has managed outperformed even the listing performance of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart). IRCTC made a whopping 175 percent listing gains while Avenue Supermarts jumped 102 percent over its issue price, in 2017.

Initial public offerings (IPO) help generate liquidity for the company and bring new hope for the market participants but a demand slowdown, liquidity crunch, worsening global markets and series of other headwinds from the financial sector have translated to entrants being circumspect.

It's interesting to note that even after the IL&FS default which hit the financial sector hard, the sector saw Rs 11,100 crore or 55 percent of the total funds raised. Among recent ones, Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB Bank) made a robust listing gain of 57 percent.

A year ago, the picture was vastly different. 2018 remained the best year for the primary market one saw 41 companies enter and raise about Rs 76,200 crore. Compared to this, in 2019, the number has hardly touched Rs 20,000 crore.

A report by KPMG has noted that a stable government and efforts towards greater formalisation of the economy could fuel the growth in the stock markets in the medium term.

It has further said, “It is expected that bank recapitalisation may drive up the credit disbursal to the companies that could lead to increased business activity/investments and further tapping into the primary markets by companies, in general.”

Out of 85 IPOs from FY17-FY19, 58 ended the listing day at a premium to their offer prices. 40 out of these generated double-digit returns.