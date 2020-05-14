Market 20 top firms including RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank contribute 70% profits in India, says report Updated : May 14, 2020 08:17 PM IST The report said India is mirroring the US economy and its growing dominance of a handful of companies to change the template of capitalism in the country. Marcellus believes that these 20 PAT generating companies will continue to increase their profit share for the country from current 70 percent to 80-90 percent by FY29. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365