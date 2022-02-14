12 newly-listed stocks hit record low; Paytm down over 5%

Shares of newly listed companies came under heavy selling pressure with food delivery company Zomato, cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, fintech major Paytm, and 12 other stocks hitting their respective all-time lows on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade.

Shares of One97 communication, the parent company of Paytm , fell as much as 5.4 percent to Rs 860, its 52-week low, on Monday mirroring the trend in the overall market.

At 2 pm, shares of Paytm were trading 4.44 percent lower, or down 40.25 points, at Rs 866.35 on the BSE. The Sensex was down 1,570.81 points or 2.70 percent at 56,582.11, and the Nifty was down 477.30 points or 2.75 percent at 16,897.50.

In the past six trading days, shares of Paytm slipped 8 percent after the company's net loss widened 45 percent YoY to Rs 778 crore in Q3FY22. Revenue during the quarter grew 89 per cent YoY and 34 per cent QoQ at Rs 1,456 crore.

Paytm shares have fallen around 30 percent YTD and the brokerage firm now sees risk-reward as attractive with 119 percent upside in its bull case as against 14 percent downside in its bear case.

Goldman Sachs upgraded One97 Communications to "buy" from "neutral" after its December quarter result, citing a strong growth outlook and attractive risk reward.

In another development, the digital payments and financial firm is in discussion with insurance regulator IRDAI for approval to the Raheja QBE deal and the company has received no adverse indication from IRDAI on the transaction, a senior company official said during the company's investors call on Saturday.

